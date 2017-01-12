Meyer Distributing Eyeing 2nd Virtual RV Show
Longtime automotive distributor Meyer Distributing will stage its second virtual wholesale recreational vehicle show beginning next Friday and running through Feb. 3. Jasper, Ind.-based Meyer, which entered the RV segment in 2015, will make products of more than 200 vendors available to dealers during the eMeyer Mega Show through www.online.meyerdistributing.com. Dealers must sign up on the website by Thursday to participate.
