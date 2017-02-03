Kimball International, Inc.: Announce...

Kimball International, Inc.: Announces Live Webcast of Second Quarter ...

Friday Jan 13

Jasper, IN-January 13, 2017-Kimball International, Inc. will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 after the close of the market. The company's conference call to review the results will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

