Crash In Dubois County Claims Life Of Jasper Man

Just before midnight Thursday, 50-year-old Frederick Block of Jasper was traveling southbound on Jasper-Dubois Road, just north of County Road 300 North , in his 1992 Oldsmobile. Block failed to go around a curve in the road, and drove off of the roadway into the ditch line off of the west side of the road.

