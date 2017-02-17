A high school junior in Indiana takes the initiative to hold prom dress drive
Clare Mangin says it would be 'awesome' to simply make one girl happy by giving her a prom dress. Clare's enthusiasm and attention to detail have impressed the school employee she's partnered with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeffrey Lawless "Theif" (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Jeffery Lawless
|7
|Perkins Logistics and specialized transportatio... (Dec '10)
|Feb 14
|Andy Card
|53
|st.Charles Health Campus (Mar '14)
|Feb 14
|D Eby
|2
|Name the local drug dealers
|Feb 14
|Tim Wher
|8
|Dr flanagan in jasper for breast implants
|Feb 14
|Coffee House Lady...
|5
|Tia Frisby
|Feb 6
|YungSling
|1
|What Happened to Dr. Love (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Inbred German Turds
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC