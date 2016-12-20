Sharpshooters becoming growing part of Jasper sports program

The sound of .22-caliber rifle fire filled the basement of American Legion Post 147 in Jasper on Dec. 11 as 26 young people, including members of the local Southern Indiana Sharp Shooters, competed in an invitational air rifle shooting match as a part of the American Legion's national junior shooting sports program. In its third year, the program has grown immensely, according to coach Daniel Lawson, and offers youth ages 10 through 18 the opportunity to compete locally and nationally.

