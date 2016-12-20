Sharpshooters becoming growing part of Jasper sports program
The sound of .22-caliber rifle fire filled the basement of American Legion Post 147 in Jasper on Dec. 11 as 26 young people, including members of the local Southern Indiana Sharp Shooters, competed in an invitational air rifle shooting match as a part of the American Legion's national junior shooting sports program. In its third year, the program has grown immensely, according to coach Daniel Lawson, and offers youth ages 10 through 18 the opportunity to compete locally and nationally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New in town, looking for a lady
|Fri
|New Guy Here
|12
|Levi jones
|Dec 13
|Badnews for em
|1
|Leroy Kalb III
|Nov '16
|our fam
|1
|Michael Cessil PAPERWORK PROVEN SNITCH
|Nov '16
|TomN
|2
|If you think Trump is a Racist
|Nov '16
|Cult culture
|11
|ISO Sugarbaby
|Nov '16
|Daddy
|3
|Fun tonight
|Nov '16
|Fishinggal
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC