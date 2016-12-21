New Albany Man Arrested On Multiple C...

New Albany Man Arrested On Multiple Counts Of Securities Fraud And Theft

Friday Dec 16

A New Albany man is in jail after a 13 month investigation revealed he had defrauded nearly $535,000 from numerous Dubois County residents. In October, 2015, a complaint was filed with the Indiana Secretary of State, Securities Division after a woman became concerned about the financial investments made on behalf of her mother.

