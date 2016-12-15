Mother arrested after baby found alon...

Mother arrested after baby found alone in freezing car

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

A mother is in custody after her six-month-old infant was found alone in a freezing cold car overnight in Indiana. Jasper police tell the Dubois County Herald that police were called to the area after someone reported a suspicious vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The gaslight fun Sat FishingGal 1
New Years Eve party Dec 30 FishingGal 5
Man at Jasper in (Jun '16) Dec 27 sucka 4
New in town, looking for a lady Dec 26 black toy 4 wf 13
Michael Cessil PAPERWORK PROVEN SNITCH Dec 25 DoCrimeDoTime 3
Levi jones Dec 13 Badnews for em 1
Leroy Kalb III Nov '16 our fam 1
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jasper, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,859 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC