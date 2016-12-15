Mother arrested after baby found alone in freezing car
A mother is in custody after her six-month-old infant was found alone in a freezing cold car overnight in Indiana. Jasper police tell the Dubois County Herald that police were called to the area after someone reported a suspicious vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The gaslight fun
|Sat
|FishingGal
|1
|New Years Eve party
|Dec 30
|FishingGal
|5
|Man at Jasper in (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|sucka
|4
|New in town, looking for a lady
|Dec 26
|black toy 4 wf
|13
|Michael Cessil PAPERWORK PROVEN SNITCH
|Dec 25
|DoCrimeDoTime
|3
|Levi jones
|Dec 13
|Badnews for em
|1
|Leroy Kalb III
|Nov '16
|our fam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC