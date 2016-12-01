Kimball Electronics Named Circuits Assembly 2016 Ems Company of the Year

Kimball Electronics , a leading global contract electronic manufacturing services company that specializes in durable electronics for the medical, automotive, industrial, and public safety end markets has been named 2016 EMS Company of the Year by CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY. Headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, Kimball Electronics operates nine manufacturing facilities in six countries and was selected based on its "long history of performance excellence," "sustainable growth and profit," as well as "success through change and transition."

