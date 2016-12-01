Kimball Electronics Named Circuits Assembly 2016 Ems Company of the Year
Kimball Electronics , a leading global contract electronic manufacturing services company that specializes in durable electronics for the medical, automotive, industrial, and public safety end markets has been named 2016 EMS Company of the Year by CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY. Headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, Kimball Electronics operates nine manufacturing facilities in six countries and was selected based on its "long history of performance excellence," "sustainable growth and profit," as well as "success through change and transition."
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New in town, looking for a lady
|Fri
|New Guy Here
|12
|Levi jones
|Dec 13
|Badnews for em
|1
|Leroy Kalb III
|Nov '16
|our fam
|1
|Michael Cessil PAPERWORK PROVEN SNITCH
|Nov '16
|TomN
|2
|If you think Trump is a Racist
|Nov '16
|Cult culture
|11
|ISO Sugarbaby
|Nov '16
|Daddy
|3
|Fun tonight
|Nov '16
|Fishinggal
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC