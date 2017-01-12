Bonnie L. Fleetwood

Bonnie L. Fleetwood

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30

Bonnie L. Fleetwood, 87, of Jasper passed away at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at The Timbers of Jasper. Born Oct. 28, 1929, in Seymour, she was the daughter of Fredrick and Virginia Baker Dannettelle.

