Bonnie L. Fleetwood
Bonnie L. Fleetwood, 87, of Jasper passed away at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at The Timbers of Jasper. Born Oct. 28, 1929, in Seymour, she was the daughter of Fredrick and Virginia Baker Dannettelle.
