2 children die after falling through ice in southern Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said a 12-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were killed from the accident Thursday evening in southern Pike County. The department didn't release additional details about where the incident occurred or what the children were doing on the ice.
