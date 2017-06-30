rue21 to close in Jasper

Young adult store rue21 in the Jasper Mall is the latest retailer to announce its closing in Jasper, but local officials say the city and county remains attractive for potential businesses -a and that the Jasper Mall is well positioned for a rue21 in the Jasper Mall will be closing at the end of September. Despite some retail loss, local officials say the county and city of Jasper's retail climate remains encouraging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.