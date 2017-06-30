Parole denied for Jasper man jailed f...

Parole denied for Jasper man jailed for 2007 murder, assault

Shannon Wade Bray of Jasper, who is serving time for the death of Mark Robertson and the assault of Jeff Alan Nelson, was turned down for parole at a June 27 hearing, Nelson said Thursday.

