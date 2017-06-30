Parole denied for Jasper man jailed for 2007 murder, assault
Shannon Wade Bray of Jasper, who is serving time for the death of Mark Robertson and the assault of Jeff Alan Nelson, was turned down for parole at a June 27 hearing, Nelson said Thursday. Shannon Wade Bray of Jasper, who is serving time for the death of Mark Robertson and the assault of Jeff Alan Nelson, was turned down for parole at a June 27 hearing, Nelson said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Jul 3
|ednafox65
|26
|Ripped off I believe...
|Jun 20
|Sammy
|1
|Beautiful hostess at Cracker Barrel
|Jun 19
|Anxious
|1
|Captain D's Sucks
|Jun 9
|mainman1274
|1
|Illegal immigrant arrested, facing deportation
|May '17
|spytheweb
|1
|Cordova chief testifies in murder trial (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Bubbzdagoer
|2
|Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Chauncey Faulconer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC