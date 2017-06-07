Arrest Reports 7-6-17

Avery Geno Shanklin, 44, Jasper: possession of a pistol by a violen felon; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia Tandelyn Michelle Aldridge, 50, Jasper: possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a forged instrument; possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict Kerry Lawton Johnson, 60, Arley: possession of a controlled substance; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of marijuana 2nd; possession of drug paraphernalia; bond revocation Mark Steele, 49, Addison: manufacture of a controlled substance 1st; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 2nd; failure to appear Shannon Joey Bartlett, 38, Addison: manufacture of a controlled substance 1st; possession of a controlled substance; 2 counts - possession of marijuana 1st; possession of marijuana 2nd; Tazz Michael Wynn, 20, Vinemont: ... (more)

