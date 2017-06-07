Arrest Reports 7-6-17
Avery Geno Shanklin, 44, Jasper: possession of a pistol by a violen felon; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia Tandelyn Michelle Aldridge, 50, Jasper: possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a forged instrument; possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict Kerry Lawton Johnson, 60, Arley: possession of a controlled substance; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of marijuana 2nd; possession of drug paraphernalia; bond revocation Mark Steele, 49, Addison: manufacture of a controlled substance 1st; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 2nd; failure to appear Shannon Joey Bartlett, 38, Addison: manufacture of a controlled substance 1st; possession of a controlled substance; 2 counts - possession of marijuana 1st; possession of marijuana 2nd; Tazz Michael Wynn, 20, Vinemont: ... (more)
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Jul 3
|ednafox65
|26
|Ripped off I believe...
|Jun 20
|Sammy
|1
|Beautiful hostess at Cracker Barrel
|Jun 19
|Anxious
|1
|Captain D's Sucks
|Jun 9
|mainman1274
|1
|Illegal immigrant arrested, facing deportation
|May '17
|spytheweb
|1
|Cordova chief testifies in murder trial (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Bubbzdagoer
|2
|Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Chauncey Faulconer
|2
