The popular band Velcro Pygmies held a free concert on the courthosue square in downtown Jasper Friday night as part of this weekend's tribute to Tallulah Bankhead. The band, which travels across The popular band Velcro Pygmies held a free concert on the courthosue square in downtown Jasper Friday night as part of this weekend's tribute to Tallulah Bankhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.