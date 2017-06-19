Two sentenced in 2014 death of Jasper woman
Travis Moore, 29, of Parrish, pleaded guilty last week in a Walker County court to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, while Nicole Wade, 25, a Travis Moore, 29, of Parrish, pleaded guilty last week in a Walker County court to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, while Nicole Wade, 25, of Cordova, also entered a guilty plea to criminal negligent homicide and received two years probation in connection to the death of Magenda White on July 7, 2014. Walker County District Attorney Bill Adair said the investigation into White's death showed that she and Moore got into a domestic dispute on July 5, 2014, in the driveway at White's home on 7th Street in Jasper.
