Trussville youth baseball umpire crit...

Trussville youth baseball umpire critically injured in Jasper car dealership explosion

Monday Jun 12

An explosion in the oil well of a Jasper car dealership has left one local man in the hospital. Jake Jennings, a well-known umpire in Trussville and Moody resident was taken to UAB Hospital following the explosion, according to sources.

Read more at The Trussville Tribune.

Jasper, AL

