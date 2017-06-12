Trussville youth baseball umpire critically injured in Jasper car dealership explosion
An explosion in the oil well of a Jasper car dealership has left one local man in the hospital. Jake Jennings, a well-known umpire in Trussville and Moody resident was taken to UAB Hospital following the explosion, according to sources.
