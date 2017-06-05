Teresa Lynn Miller Flynn
Teresa Lynn Miller Flynn, 39, of Jasper, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, May 18, 2017, at her home due to a massive heart attack. A memorial service will be held on her 40th birthday Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 5 p.m. at Boldo Methodist Church.
