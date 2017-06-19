Stuart: Court budget requests have been - pie-in-the-sky'
Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Lyn Stuart told Jasper leaders on Monday that previous budget requests for the state court system have been Lyn Stuart, the chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, was the guest speaker at a combined meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Jasper and Jasper Rotary Club. Stuart was appointed chief justice when Roy Moore was removed from office last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beautiful hostess at Cracker Barrel
|8 hr
|Anxious
|1
|Captain D's Sucks
|Jun 9
|mainman1274
|1
|Illegal immigrant arrested, facing deportation
|May 24
|spytheweb
|1
|Cordova chief testifies in murder trial (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Bubbzdagoer
|2
|Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Chauncey Faulconer
|2
|JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Taxman
|4
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Tyler rainwater
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC