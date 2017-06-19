Second victim in - flash fire' dies of injuries
Robinson was one of five employees in the service department at the dealership injured in a flash fire in the oil change area. Robinson, along with Zack Davis and Jonah Johnson, both 19 and of Carbon Hill, and Jake Jennings, 39, of Locust Fork, were critically injured when the flash fire erupted in an oil change pit last Monday.
