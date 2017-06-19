Restaurants, district booming

Janie Wilson, owner of Johnny Brusco's New York Style Pizza in Jasper, which had operated for years tucked away at a strip mall above the Walmart Supercenter, opened downtown the first week of May, Four restaurants in Jasper's entertainment district, which can be found in this one area stretching down 19th Street, have generated a surprising economic boom. People from across the state and even the nation are coming regularly to downtown Jasper to eat at trendy restaurants, which is also helping local retail.

