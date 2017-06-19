Power lines down, Highway 69 closed temporarily
An 18-wheeler, below, snagged a low-hanging power line just off Alabama Highway 69 South Thursday and forced Jasper police and firefighters to shut down a section of Highway 69 and 22nd Street West An 18-wheeler, below, snagged a low-hanging power line just off Alabama Highway 69 South Thursday and forced Jasper police and firefighters to shut down a section of Highway 69 and 22nd Street West for approximately three hours. A U-Haul vehicle was trapped for a short time after power lines fell on the vehicle.
