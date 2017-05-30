Paving causing delays on Viking Drive

Paving causing delays on Viking Drive

Paving - and traffic conjestions - seem to have accelerated on Viking Avenue in Jasper, and crews continue to work on widening for a turn lane in the area of Jasper High School and T.R. Simmons Elementary. Long lines of vehicles have been seen as a limited number of vehicles been been allowed to travel at any one time.

