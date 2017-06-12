Path to the Foothills
Chelsie Love and Nikki Moore of Fayette perform Saturday night as part of the first Path to the Foothills concert series on the square in downtown Jasper. The next concert is set for July 15. Chelsie Love and Nikki Moore of Fayette perform Saturday night as part of the first Path to the Foothills concert series on the square in downtown Jasper.
