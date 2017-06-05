'Path to the Foothills' begins June 17

The first of the three concerts in the series will be held Saturday, June 17, on the Walker County Courthouse Square in downtown a The first of the three concerts in the series will be held Saturday, June 17, on the Walker County Courthouse Square in downtown Jasper beginning at 6 p.m. "We are extremely excited about the talent we have for this year's Path to the Foothills competition," series organizer Tana Collins said. "We have several new acts this year from across Alabama, such as Cody Todd, Chelsie Love & Nikki Moore, Koralyst and Waiting for Portland.

