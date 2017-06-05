'Path to the Foothills' begins June 17

'Path to the Foothills' begins June 17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

The first of the three concerts in the series will be held Saturday, June 17, on the Walker County Courthouse Square in downtown a The first of the three concerts in the series will be held Saturday, June 17, on the Walker County Courthouse Square in downtown Jasper beginning at 6 p.m. "We are extremely excited about the talent we have for this year's Path to the Foothills competition," series organizer Tana Collins said. "We have several new acts this year from across Alabama, such as Cody Todd, Chelsie Love & Nikki Moore, Koralyst and Waiting for Portland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Captain D's Sucks Fri mainman1274 1
News Illegal immigrant arrested, facing deportation May 24 spytheweb 1
News Cordova chief testifies in murder trial (Nov '11) May 19 Bubbzdagoer 2
Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Chauncey Faulconer 2
JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16) Mar '17 Taxman 4
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Feb '17 Tyler rainwater 6
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb '17 am a bad Thief 16
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC