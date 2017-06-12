Parole hearing for convicted killer set for later this month
Shannon Wade Bray of Jasper, who is serving time for the death of Mark Robertson and the assault of Jeff Alan Nelson of Jasper, has his first parole hearing set for Tuesday, June 27, Nelson said Wednesday.
