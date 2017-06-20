Nine graduate from drug/veteran court

Wiping away tears and pausing repeatedly to regain his composure, a man named Ray told of what he learned by coming to God and getting clean from drugs through the Walker County Drug/Veterans Court. Walker County District Judge Henry Allred, left, and Steven Shaver, center, of the Walker County Community Corrections program congratulates a graduate of the Walker County Drug/Veteran Court at a graduation ceremony held in Jasper Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.