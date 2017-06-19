Nan Nichols
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. today, June 20, 2017, at Jasper's First Baptist Church, with burial at Walker Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Dr. Lloyd Stilley, Dr. Dennis Culbreath and Dr. Michael Adams will officiate.
