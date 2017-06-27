McDonald's of Central Alabama Announces Third Annual McBackpack Giveaway
The McDonald's Restaurant on 600 U.S. Highway 78 E. in Jasper will participate in the third year of the restaurant chain's McBackpack Giveaway. The McDonald's Restaurant on 600 U.S. Highway 78 E. in Jasper will participate in the third year of the restaurant chain's McBackpack Giveaway.
