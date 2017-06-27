Main Street Committee formed in city

A Main Street Committee for Carbon Hill was recently formed, District 1 Councilman McClain Burrough told the Carbon Hill City Council on Monday, adding that an outdoor cleanup of the CARBON HILL - A Main Street Committee for Carbon Hill was recently formed, District 1 Councilman McClain Burrough told the Carbon Hill City Council on Monday, adding that an outdoor cleanup of the Blue Gym is being planned for July 15. "We're going to start doing some things to spruce up downtown,"a SBurrough said, noting the committee will soon look at projects.

