Legislators: Fumbled school funding, gas tax may come back in special session
Walker County's House delegation say a special session of the Legislature this year may include a bill to distribute millions of dollars to school systems throughout the state, including schools in Walker and Winston counties, that fell through a Walker County's House delegation say a special session of the Legislature this year may include a bill to distribute millions of dollars to school systems throughout the state, including schools in Walker and Winston counties, that fell through the cracks in the closing days of the session. State Rep. Connie Rowe, R-Jasper, even predicts a gas tax that failed during the 2017 Regular Session may be brought up again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrant arrested, facing deportation
|May 24
|spytheweb
|1
|Cordova chief testifies in murder trial (Nov '11)
|May 19
|Bubbzdagoer
|2
|Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Chauncey Faulconer
|2
|JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Taxman
|4
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Janis161954
|12
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC