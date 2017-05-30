Legislators: Fumbled school funding, ...

Legislators: Fumbled school funding, gas tax may come back in special session

Daily Mountain Eagle

Walker County's House delegation say a special session of the Legislature this year may include a bill to distribute millions of dollars to school systems throughout the state, including schools in Walker and Winston counties, that fell through a Walker County's House delegation say a special session of the Legislature this year may include a bill to distribute millions of dollars to school systems throughout the state, including schools in Walker and Winston counties, that fell through the cracks in the closing days of the session. State Rep. Connie Rowe, R-Jasper, even predicts a gas tax that failed during the 2017 Regular Session may be brought up again.

Jasper, AL

