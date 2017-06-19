Jasper man dies in coal mining accident

37 min ago

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed that Marius "Slick" Shepherd, 32, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after a rail hauling accident at Oak Grove a The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed that Marius "Slick" Shepherd, 32, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after a rail hauling accident at Oak Grove Mine in Hueytown at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The mine is owned by West Virginia company Seneca Coal Resources.

