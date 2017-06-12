Jackie Ray Smith
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 18, 2017, from 2 until 2:30 p.m. at Lamon Chapel Methodist Church in Jasper. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 18, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. at the church.
