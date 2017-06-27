Hundreds attend Chamber breakfast
The annual breakfast meeting of the Chamber of Commerce of Walker County was highlighted Wednesday with a speech by Charles L. Karr, dean of engineering at the University of Alabama. Charles L. Karr, dean of engineering at the University of Alabama, speaks to guests at Wednesday's Chamber of Walker County breakfast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ripped off I believe...
|Jun 20
|Sammy
|1
|Beautiful hostess at Cracker Barrel
|Jun 19
|Anxious
|1
|Captain D's Sucks
|Jun 9
|mainman1274
|1
|Illegal immigrant arrested, facing deportation
|May '17
|spytheweb
|1
|Cordova chief testifies in murder trial (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Bubbzdagoer
|2
|Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Chauncey Faulconer
|2
|JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Taxman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC