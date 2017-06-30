Heavy rain causes flooding in Jasper,...

Heavy rain causes flooding in Jasper, across Walker County

Low-level flood waters created headaches for Walker County residents Friday morning, with concern raised about how rain over the coming week will affect already saturated ground. The heavy rains that fell earlier Friday morning over Walker County left a portion of Alabama Highway 257 in Curry underwater, stranding at least one motorist at the intersection of Herman Road.

