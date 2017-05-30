Geraldine native Bart Reeves named principal of Jasper High School
The Jasper City Schools Board of Education voted this week to approve Bart Reeves as the new principal of Jasper High School. Bart Reeves was named principal at Jasper High School earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrant arrested, facing deportation
|May 24
|spytheweb
|1
|Cordova chief testifies in murder trial (Nov '11)
|May 19
|Bubbzdagoer
|2
|Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Chauncey Faulconer
|2
|JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Taxman
|4
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Janis161954
|12
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC