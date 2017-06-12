Funeral set for father of 3 killed in flash fire at Jasper car dealership
Jake Jennings, 39, died Tuesday at UAB Hospital following the Monday fire at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC at 299 Carl Cannon Boulevard. Visitation for Jennings will be held Friday, June 16, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Deerfoot Church of Christ on Old Springville Road in Pinson.
