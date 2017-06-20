Everybody needs someone ...'
Students in a local summer program are learning life skills from seniors, thanks to a new partnership between the Walker County Community Action Agency and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program . Jo Thomason, who is active with the local Retired Senior Volunteer Program, helps a group of children complete a no-sew blanket for area cancer patients during the Walker County Community Action Agency's summer program.
