Donations needed for Back2School Supply Drive

Capstone Rural Health Center, in partnership with the Gorgas chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization , is now collecting donations for its fourth annual Back2School Supply Drive. Shannon Williamson, outreach and enrollment coordinator at Capstone's Parrish location, said they're in need of loose leaf paper, spiral notebooks, pencils, crayons, glue sticks and scissors for students, as well as monetary donations to purchase supplies.

