ABC 33/40 anchor, Jasper native to retire in September
ABC 33/40 anchor Dave Baird, who got his start in broadcasting in Jasper, will retire in September after two decades as one of the station's anchors. ABC 33/40 anchor Dave Baird, who got his start in broadcasting in Jasper, will retire in September after two decades as one of the station's anchors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ripped off I believe...
|Jun 20
|Sammy
|1
|Beautiful hostess at Cracker Barrel
|Jun 19
|Anxious
|1
|Captain D's Sucks
|Jun 9
|mainman1274
|1
|Illegal immigrant arrested, facing deportation
|May '17
|spytheweb
|1
|Cordova chief testifies in murder trial (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Bubbzdagoer
|2
|Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Chauncey Faulconer
|2
|JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Taxman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC