A fantastic opportunity'

Bevill State Community College has announced a new entrepreneur program that has brought city business leaders together to encourage job growth and community investment. The new program, described as an entrepreneur training course, will provide an opportunity for 20 individuals this fall to understand the entrepreneurial mind-set and learn valuable business skills to start their own business.

