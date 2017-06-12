$1.2M grant - tremendous news' for area
Walker County is one of four counties that will receive assistance through a $1.2 million Appalachian Regional Commission grant, awarded to the Southern Research Institute to help counties with significant job losses in the coal mining industry. Walker County is one of four counties that will receive assistance through a $1.2 million Appalachian Regional Commission grant, awarded to the Southern Research Institute to help counties with significant job losses in the coal mining industry.
