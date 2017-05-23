Pinnacle Bank to open drive-thru office
Pinnacle Bank will build a drive-through branch office on Highway 118 in Jasper in front of Discount Home Center, while an ATM will also be placed in front of the bank's downtown headquarters. The Jasper Mall branch of Pinnacle Bank will soon be closing, bank officials announced this week.
