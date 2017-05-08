Mex to the Max
The taco stand isn't very visible from Highway 78 , but at around 11:30 on a recent weekday morning, the parking lot is filling with cars. A line of people forms at the serving window, while several folks are already eating their meals at the picnic tables under the attached awning.
