Medical coding career session to be held

The American Academy of Professional Coders Jasper Chapter will host their May MAYnia Meeting at Bevill State Community College-Jasper on May 11 to provide information about becoming a certified professional coder . "Next Thursday's meeting is to inform what certifications the AAPC offers, how to stay certified and learn about all the educational opportunities offered," AAPC-Jasper President Mandy Smith said.

