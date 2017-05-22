Illegal immigrant arrested, facing de...

Illegal immigrant arrested, facing deportation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

With a search warrant in hand, police arrested Facundo Ariel Ibanez, 22, at a home on 10th Street on charges of distribution of a controlled substance. With a search warrant in hand, police arrested Facundo Ariel Ibanez, 22, at a home on 10th Street on charges of distribution of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cordova chief testifies in murder trial (Nov '11) May 19 Bubbzdagoer 2
Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Chauncey Faulconer 2
JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16) Mar '17 Taxman 4
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Feb '17 Tyler rainwater 6
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb '17 am a bad Thief 16
Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11) Feb '17 Janis161954 12
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan '17 Lynn 1
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,109 • Total comments across all topics: 281,213,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC