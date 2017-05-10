Illegal gambling machines seized in 4 separate raids
Aa Sjoint effort between the Walker County Sheriff's Office and Jasper Police Department led to the seizure of almost 50 illegal gambling machines at four Law enforcement officials seized a number of illegal gambling machines during raids at four difference locations this week. Photo courtesy of Walker County Sheriff's Office Aa Sjoint effort between the Walker County Sheriff's Office and Jasper Police Department led to the seizure of almost 50 illegal gambling machines at four separate locations this week.
