Illegal gambling machines seized in 4...

Illegal gambling machines seized in 4 separate raids

A joint effort between the Walker County Sheriff's Office and Jasper Police Department led to the seizure of almost 50 illegal gambling machines at four separate locations this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

