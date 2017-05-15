Drug raids net 23 arrests in county
Narcotics agents and deputies from the Walker County Sheriff's Office, along with federal DEA agents and Jasper police, fanned out across the county Tuesday morning with warrants for 30 people accused of selling illegal narcotics. By noon, 23 people were in custody, facing charges of illegal distribution of a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Chauncey Faulconer
|2
|JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Taxman
|4
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Tyler rainwater
|6
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|am a bad Thief
|16
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Janis161954
|12
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan '17
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC