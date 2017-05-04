Downtown Throwdown tees off today

Downtown Throwdown tees off today

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

More than 180 of the best disc golfers from across the Southeast - and from as far away as Kansas and Michigan - will be in Jasper today for the third annual Downtown Throwdown Disc Golf More than 180 of the best disc golfers from across the Southeast - and from as far away as Kansas and Michigan - will be in Jasper today for the third annual Downtown Throwdown Disc Golf Tournament, hosted by the Jasper-based Grip-n-Rip Disc Golf Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Chauncey Faulconer 2
JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16) Mar '17 Taxman 4
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Feb '17 Tyler rainwater 6
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb '17 am a bad Thief 16
Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11) Feb '17 Janis161954 12
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan '17 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,801,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC