Council approves Red Cross lease agre...

Council approves Red Cross lease agreement

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

The Red Cross, which is selling its facility on Viking Drive in Jasper, will pay $537.50 a month to cover 25 percent of the cost of utilities at the a The Red Cross, which is selling its facility on Viking Drive in Jasper, will pay $537.50 a month to cover 25 percent of the cost of utilities at the former National Guard Amory. "I think for their purposes, rather than let it fluctuate seasonally they wanted a fixed number," Mayor Drew Gilbert said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illegal immigrant arrested, facing deportation 19 hr spytheweb 1
News Cordova chief testifies in murder trial (Nov '11) May 19 Bubbzdagoer 2
Rhonda Faulconer is a pill head!! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Chauncey Faulconer 2
JD and Malissa Blagburn (Aug '16) Mar '17 Taxman 4
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Feb '17 Tyler rainwater 6
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb '17 am a bad Thief 16
Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11) Feb '17 Janis161954 12
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC