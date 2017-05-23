Council approves Red Cross lease agreement

The Red Cross, which is selling its facility on Viking Drive in Jasper, will pay $537.50 a month to cover 25 percent of the cost of utilities at the a The Red Cross, which is selling its facility on Viking Drive in Jasper, will pay $537.50 a month to cover 25 percent of the cost of utilities at the former National Guard Amory. "I think for their purposes, rather than let it fluctuate seasonally they wanted a fixed number," Mayor Drew Gilbert said.

