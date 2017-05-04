Charles Lindbergh Fuller
July 20, 1928 May 5, 2017Charles Lindbergh Fuller was born July 20, 1928, to Eli and Nettie Pate Fuller of Cordova. He joined the United States Navy at age 17. He was stationed in Japan where he transmitted messages via Morse code.
